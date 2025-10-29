D.R. Horton Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for D.R. Horton.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $153,375, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $568,390.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $200.0 for D.R. Horton over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for D.R. Horton options trades today is 299.5 with a total volume of 2,514.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for D.R. Horton's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

D.R. Horton Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.55 $2.3 $2.51 $160.00 $251.0K 732 1.0K DHI PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $1.0 $0.65 $0.95 $144.00 $118.7K 87 1.2K DHI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $33.3 $30.5 $33.0 $160.00 $79.2K 92 25 DHI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $90.4 $88.6 $88.6 $65.00 $44.3K 223 15 DHI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $90.4 $88.6 $88.6 $65.00 $44.3K 223 10

About D.R. Horton

With operations in 126 markets across 36 states D.R. Horton is the leading homebuilder in the United States. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (87% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

In light of the recent options history for D.R. Horton, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

D.R. Horton's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,036,537, the DHI's price is down by -3.25%, now at $148.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

Expert Opinions on D.R. Horton

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $158.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on D.R. Horton with a target price of $163. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Underperform rating on D.R. Horton with a target price of $118. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on D.R. Horton, maintaining a target price of $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on D.R. Horton with a target price of $175. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has revised its rating downward to In-Line, adjusting the price target to $169.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for D.R. Horton with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.