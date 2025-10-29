Decoding Pfizer's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) we detected 31 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $3,753,104 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,334,043.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $30.0 for Pfizer during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $0.56 $0.51 $0.54 $24.00 $1.7M 11.8K 31.7K PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $0.46 $0.45 $0.46 $24.00 $1.4M 38.2K 31.9K PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $2.82 $2.75 $2.76 $25.00 $552.0K 10.2K 2.6K PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $3.1 $2.98 $2.98 $22.00 $184.1K 3.1K 1.4K PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $3.1 $2.98 $2.98 $22.00 $121.6K 3.1K 746

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales of roughly $60 billion. While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing 40% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Pfizer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Pfizer

Trading volume stands at 55,910,591, with PFE's price down by -0.67%, positioned at $24.34.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 6 days.

Expert Opinions on Pfizer

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $31.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Pfizer, targeting a price of $30. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Pfizer, targeting a price of $32.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

