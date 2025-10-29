TeraWulf's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on TeraWulf.

Looking at options history for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) we detected 38 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,120,378 and 33, calls, for a total amount of $3,322,311.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.5 to $32.0 for TeraWulf over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TeraWulf's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TeraWulf's whale trades within a strike price range from $4.5 to $32.0 in the last 30 days.

TeraWulf Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $4.95 $4.55 $4.5 $12.00 $900.0K 272 2.0K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $6.75 $6.05 $6.68 $10.00 $833.6K 2.4K 1.2K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.8 $5.5 $5.7 $10.00 $711.8K 46.3K 2.5K WULF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $5.55 $4.75 $5.19 $20.00 $171.2K 4.9K 1.5K WULF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $8.2 $7.6 $7.6 $15.00 $161.1K 1.2K 223

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. It is involved in supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. Its primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Current Position of TeraWulf

Currently trading with a volume of 49,035,257, the WULF's price is down by -7.21%, now at $14.79.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On TeraWulf

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $19.1.

* An analyst from Oppenheimer has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $20. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for TeraWulf, targeting a price of $14. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for TeraWulf, targeting a price of $21. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for TeraWulf, targeting a price of $18. * An analyst from Citizens persists with their Market Outperform rating on TeraWulf, maintaining a target price of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.