Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WBD

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) summing a total amount of $393,007.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 121,619.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $25.0 for Warner Bros. Discovery over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Warner Bros. Discovery stands at 8936.42, with a total volume reaching 9,925.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Warner Bros. Discovery, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $1.37 $0.81 $1.32 $21.00 $66.3K 0 500 WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.85 $0.6 $0.65 $17.50 $65.0K 23.5K 1.2K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.26 $0.25 $0.25 $25.00 $36.7K 14.4K 1.4K WBD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $1.2 $0.99 $1.2 $20.00 $36.0K 973 300 WBD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $3.55 $3.4 $3.55 $20.00 $35.5K 1.5K 179

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery was formed in 2022 through the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications. In 2026, it intends to split its global networks business from its streaming and studios businesses, forming two separate companies. The streaming business includes HBO Max, which is rapidly increasing its international footprint in addition to its major presence in the US. Studios include industry leaders in both film and television, which produce movies and television series that are monetized in multiple ways, including theatrical release, sales to third parties, and feeding into Warner's own platforms. Global networks consist of basic cable networks like CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, HGTV, and The Food Network. The Discovery+ streaming service will remain part of global networks.

In light of the recent options history for Warner Bros. Discovery, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Warner Bros. Discovery Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 24,067,148, with WBD's price up by 1.69%, positioned at $21.34.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 8 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Warner Bros. Discovery

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $22.0.

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Warner Bros. Discovery, maintaining a target price of $13. * An analyst from Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $27. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Warner Bros. Discovery, which currently sits at a price target of $20. * An analyst from Barrington Research persists with their Outperform rating on Warner Bros. Discovery, maintaining a target price of $25. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Warner Bros. Discovery with a target price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

