Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LUMN Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lumen Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) revealed 36 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $109,878, and 34 were calls, valued at $1,881,656.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $18.0 for Lumen Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lumen Technologies options trades today is 2858.71 with a total volume of 34,666.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lumen Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $18.0 over the last 30 days.

Lumen Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUMN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $0.9 $0.74 $0.78 $12.00 $312.0K 282 4.7K LUMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $9.05 $8.7 $8.71 $3.00 $108.8K 596 130 LUMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $2.18 $1.68 $1.79 $8.50 $101.3K 1.6K 741 LUMN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $4.3 $4.1 $4.2 $10.00 $84.0K 12.2K 219 LUMN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.4 $6.65 $7.25 $4.00 $83.3K 2.7K 177

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies is one of the largest telecommunications carriers serving global enterprises. The merger with Level 3 in 2017 and the 2022 divestiture of much of its local phone business in rural areas and small markets shifted the company's operations away from the legacy consumer business and toward enterprises services, which account for about 75% of revenue. Lumen offers businesses a full suite of communications services, providing colocation and data center services, data transportation, phone service, and internet access. Lumen has announced the sale of its remaining consumer fiber network to AT&T, which will further shift its focus to enterprise customers.

Present Market Standing of Lumen Technologies

With a trading volume of 35,816,758, the price of LUMN is down by 0.0%, reaching $10.05.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Lumen Technologies

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $4.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Lumen Technologies with a target price of $4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lumen Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.