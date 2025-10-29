Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BIDU Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BIDU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for Baidu. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $149,400, and 28 are calls, amounting to $1,940,150.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $200.0 for Baidu over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Baidu options trades today is 2729.75 with a total volume of 9,455.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Baidu's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $7.95 $7.7 $7.7 $120.00 $247.2K 1.2K 342 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $7.35 $7.3 $7.3 $120.00 $130.6K 1.2K 552 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $2.75 $2.5 $2.5 $128.00 $111.2K 593 918 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $9.75 $9.35 $9.5 $120.00 $95.0K 821 300 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $9.75 $9.35 $9.5 $120.00 $95.0K 821 300

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 70% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2024. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

In light of the recent options history for Baidu, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Baidu's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,795,659, the BIDU's price is up by 0.03%, now at $126.86.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Baidu

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $176.0.

* An analyst from Macquarie has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $176.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.