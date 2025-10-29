10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $215.00 $63.2K 27.1K 178.3K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $85.00 $102.1K 2.0K 4.2K AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $300.00 $246.6K 6.6K 3.5K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $240.00 $26.5K 9.2K 2.2K IREN PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $60.00 $29.2K 5.9K 1.7K SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $51.00 $25.1K 54.1K 1.6K BMNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $28.00 $25.6K 41.6K 1.3K PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $91.5K 39.2K 665 CLS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $100.00 $35.1K 42 641 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $300.00 $63.0K 6.8K 522

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 304 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 27114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.1K, with a price of $11348.0 per contract. There were 2005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $246.6K, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 6634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $2040.0 per contract. There were 9293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 5981 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1769 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 54130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1667 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 443 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $3200.0 per contract. There were 41626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PATH (NYSE:PATH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 39279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 665 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLS (NYSE:CLS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 232 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $1575.0 per contract. There were 6830 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.