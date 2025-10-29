Looking At Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 72 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $2,671,282, and 60 are calls, for a total amount of $5,503,704.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $220.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Alibaba Gr Hldgs stands at 6046.21, with a total volume reaching 51,300.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Alibaba Gr Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $220.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $18.85 $18.15 $18.5 $190.00 $2.0M 4.1K 1.2K BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $27.5 $25.8 $26.5 $160.00 $1.0M 5.2K 410 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/14/25 $4.95 $4.9 $4.95 $190.00 $195.1K 3.4K 793 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $33.15 $32.85 $32.85 $190.00 $131.4K 739 61 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.25 $10.05 $10.2 $200.00 $123.8K 15.1K 854

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China retail e-commerce platform is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China wholesale e-commerce, international retail and wholesale e-commerce, local consumer services, travel services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, Cainiao logistics services, and other businesses.

Where Is Alibaba Gr Hldgs Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 7,022,835, with BABA's price up by 1.6%, positioned at $179.54.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 16 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $228.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $245. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $200. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.