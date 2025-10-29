Looking At American Electric Power's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AEP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for American Electric Power.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 76% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,616, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $773,210.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $135.0 for American Electric Power, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in American Electric Power's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to American Electric Power's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $115.0 to $135.0 over the preceding 30 days.

American Electric Power 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $2.45 $3.0 $125.00 $136.5K 2.0K 1.3K AEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.4 $3.0 $3.4 $120.00 $72.4K 3.5K 1.9K AEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $120.00 $69.2K 3.5K 875 AEP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $2.95 $2.96 $125.00 $59.1K 2.0K 411 AEP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.0 $2.7 $2.7 $125.00 $54.0K 2.0K 741

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 5 million customers in 11 states. About 42% of AEP's of capacity is coal, with the remainder from a mix of natural gas (27%), renewable energy and hydro (21%), nuclear (8%), and demand response (2%). Vertically integrated utilities, transmission and distribution, and generation and marketing support earnings.

Having examined the options trading patterns of American Electric Power, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of American Electric Power

Currently trading with a volume of 3,543,229, the AEP's price is up by 4.47%, now at $120.25.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for American Electric Power

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for American Electric Power, targeting a price of $127. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on American Electric Power with a target price of $128. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on American Electric Power, which currently sits at a price target of $123. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on American Electric Power with a target price of $117. * An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $132.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

