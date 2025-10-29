Spotlight on Oklo: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OKLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Oklo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,056,913, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $2,739,793.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $66.0 to $200.0 for Oklo over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oklo options trades today is 1021.09 with a total volume of 23,370.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oklo's big money trades within a strike price range of $66.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Oklo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/28/25 $21.0 $20.4 $21.0 $140.00 $1.0M 3.0K 554 OKLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $2.35 $1.75 $1.85 $125.00 $354.4K 3.2K 12.0K OKLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $2.35 $2.02 $2.0 $125.00 $200.0K 3.2K 3.2K OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $7.3 $7.25 $7.25 $137.00 $190.7K 277 389 OKLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $58.85 $58.2 $58.85 $140.00 $176.5K 111 30

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

In light of the recent options history for Oklo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Oklo Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,778,003, with OKLO's price up by 1.08%, positioned at $133.71.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Oklo

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $146.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $117. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

