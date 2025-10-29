Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSM

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 72 extraordinary options activities for Taiwan Semiconductor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 22 are puts, totaling $1,370,451, and 50 are calls, amounting to $53,129,215.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $400.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $66.3 $63.75 $64.3 $240.00 $48.2M 47.2K 7.5K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $23.15 $22.0 $22.69 $290.00 $681.1K 8.8K 351 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $15.15 $14.8 $15.13 $300.00 $578.4K 10.5K 1.1K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $1.44 $1.35 $1.44 $292.50 $277.7K 886 2.4K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $86.1 $84.15 $84.65 $260.00 $211.6K 477 36

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious base of customers, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that look to apply its cutting-edge process technologies to their semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 83,000 people.

In light of the recent options history for Taiwan Semiconductor, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Taiwan Semiconductor

Currently trading with a volume of 6,643,719, the TSM's price is up by 1.48%, now at $306.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days.

Expert Opinions on Taiwan Semiconductor

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $361.0.

* An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $360. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $360. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $330. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Taiwan Semiconductor, targeting a price of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Taiwan Semiconductor with a target price of $355.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.