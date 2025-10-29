Celestica Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Celestica. Our analysis of options history for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 8% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $186,614, and 17 were calls, valued at $2,123,357.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $17.5 to $395.0 for Celestica over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Celestica's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Celestica's significant trades, within a strike price range of $17.5 to $395.0, over the past month.

Celestica 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $127.0 $123.0 $126.77 $310.00 $634.8K 200 50 CLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $169.0 $167.0 $167.0 $180.00 $417.5K 956 45 CLS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $25.9 $22.6 $24.25 $380.00 $223.1K 61 113 CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $171.8 $168.2 $170.54 $180.00 $221.6K 956 20 CLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $165.0 $163.0 $163.0 $180.00 $114.1K 956 0

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, The Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celestica, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Celestica's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 753,187, the CLS's price is up by 4.0%, now at $339.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On Celestica

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $297.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from CIBC continues to hold a Outperformer rating for Celestica, targeting a price of $315. * An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $238. * An analyst from TD Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $238. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $340. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Celestica with a target price of $357.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.