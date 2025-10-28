Verizon Communications's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Verizon Communications.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,839,913, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $1,031,210.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $50.0 for Verizon Communications, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Verizon Communications options trades today is 7118.11 with a total volume of 166,310.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Verizon Communications's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Verizon Communications Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $0.65 $0.55 $0.64 $39.00 $1.0M 8.3K 20.7K VZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $4.1 $4.0 $4.05 $35.00 $194.4K 1.1K 493 VZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.8 $0.77 $0.79 $41.00 $158.0K 2.1K 2.2K VZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $4.75 $4.65 $4.75 $38.00 $154.3K 1.7K 347 VZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $4.75 $4.65 $4.75 $38.00 $98.8K 1.7K 514

About Verizon Communications

Wireless services account for nearly 75% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 20 million prepaid phone customers via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast, which reach about 30 million homes and businesses, including about 20 million with the Fios fiber optic network. These networks serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks. Verizon agreed to acquire Frontier Communications in September 2024.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Verizon Communications, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Verizon Communications's Current Market Status

With a volume of 20,856,880, the price of VZ is up 0.56% at $39.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Verizon Communications

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $50.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.