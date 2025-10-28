Behind the Scenes of Seagate Technology Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Seagate Technology Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) revealed 45 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $915,391, and 29 were calls, valued at $1,766,752.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $325.0 for Seagate Technology Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Technology Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Technology Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $325.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Technology Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $61.0 $56.5 $58.8 $220.00 $234.9K 59 40 STX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $34.5 $32.9 $33.0 $240.00 $198.0K 278 60 STX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $7.3 $7.0 $7.3 $215.00 $175.2K 195 256 STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.5 $10.4 $10.5 $310.00 $115.5K 585 0 STX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $4.1 $3.6 $3.6 $205.00 $108.0K 183 485

About Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Seagate Technology Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Seagate Technology Hldgs

With a trading volume of 3,732,427, the price of STX is down by -2.75%, reaching $223.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Seagate Technology Hldgs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $271.0.

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $235. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $280. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $260. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Seagate Technology Hldgs, targeting a price of $330.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

