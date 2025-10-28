10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $215.00 $202.0K 1.1K 3.8K RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $22.50 $29.8K 126 2.7K BE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $85.00 $219.7K 804 1.7K ACHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.00 $36.9K 2.3K 519 J CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $170.00 $364.5K 711 450 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $200.00 $27.7K 1.7K 337 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $520.00 $88.5K 311 151 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $215.00 $29.3K 2.9K 144 KAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $320.00 $34.5K 22 97 ETN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $390.00 $32.4K 540 39

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HON (NASDAQ:HON), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.0K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 1145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN (NASDAQ:RUN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 314 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 510 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $219.7K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACHR (NYSE:ACHR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 2345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For J (NYSE:J), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 171 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $364.5K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $1385.0 per contract. There were 1729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.5K, with a price of $1770.0 per contract. There were 311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $1470.0 per contract. There were 2986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KAI (NYSE:KAI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETN (NYSE:ETN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.