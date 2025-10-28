10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $195.00 $47.0K 117.9K 125.3K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $45.00 $106.0K 118.0K 70.5K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $190.00 $62.7K 21.2K 21.2K WULF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $16.00 $25.7K 8.9K 11.4K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $140.00 $42.5K 9.4K 8.6K RGTI PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $39.00 $26.6K 2.0K 5.1K ARM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $80.00 $73.9K 1.9K 4.7K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $370.00 $51.6K 1.0K 3.8K PATH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $15.00 $76.5K 12.8K 3.5K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $26.00 $60.3K 78 3.0K

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 117968 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.0K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 118059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 194 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 21215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 8938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 9429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 2016 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 444 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 172 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.9K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1996 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $1290.0 per contract. There were 1006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3820 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PATH (NYSE:PATH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 12847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on December 5, 2025. Parties traded 649 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

