Looking At Reddit's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Reddit.

Looking at options history for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) we detected 56 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $817,721 and 42, calls, for a total amount of $3,003,422.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $370.0 for Reddit, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Reddit's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Reddit's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $370.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Reddit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $25.6 $24.15 $24.15 $215.00 $241.5K 59 102 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $24.5 $23.0 $23.0 $215.00 $230.0K 59 321 RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $18.95 $18.9 $18.95 $300.00 $189.4K 373 143 RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $10.25 $9.5 $9.9 $240.00 $174.2K 508 101 RDDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $158.95 $157.75 $158.95 $370.00 $158.9K 11 10

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Reddit, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Reddit's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,298,013, the price of RDDT is up 1.72% at $223.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Reddit

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $246.8.

* An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Reddit with a target price of $250. * An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $300. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $174. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Raymond James downgraded its rating to Strong Buy, setting a price target of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.