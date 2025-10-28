Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ASTS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 41 options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $64,020, and 40, calls, for a total amount of $4,517,063.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $150.0 for AST SpaceMobile during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AST SpaceMobile's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AST SpaceMobile's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $53.85 $50.0 $50.0 $35.00 $500.0K 3.2K 100 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $34.25 $32.05 $33.75 $60.00 $405.0K 1.2K 49 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $40.9 $39.85 $39.85 $41.00 $398.5K 2.9K 100 ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $40.8 $38.25 $39.53 $45.00 $355.7K 3.8K 90 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.35 $13.1 $14.35 $105.00 $238.2K 810 167

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AST SpaceMobile, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of AST SpaceMobile

With a trading volume of 5,174,572, the price of ASTS is down by -0.6%, reaching $78.97.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now.

What The Experts Say On AST SpaceMobile

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $64.47.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Scotiabank lowers its rating to Sector Underperform with a new price target of $42. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AST SpaceMobile, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for AST SpaceMobile, targeting a price of $95. * An analyst from Barclays downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

