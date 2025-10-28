Behind the Scenes of Tempus AI's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Tempus AI. Our analysis of options history for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 68% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $220,820, and 10 were calls, valued at $503,874.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $150.0 for Tempus AI, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tempus AI's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tempus AI's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Tempus AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $17.5 $16.4 $16.4 $150.00 $198.4K 215 2 TEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $65.6 $62.8 $64.83 $140.00 $64.8K 13 10 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.1 $5.2 $120.00 $52.0K 3.0K 261 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $42.4 $40.3 $40.3 $70.00 $40.3K 2.3K 10 TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $9.6 $8.9 $9.6 $92.00 $36.4K 71 38

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Current Position of Tempus AI

With a volume of 2,950,585, the price of TEM is down -2.35% at $89.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tempus AI

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $103.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $96. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $110.

