Fluor's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Fluor (NYSE:FLR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Fluor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $132,762, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $1,214,695.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $67.5 for Fluor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Fluor's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Fluor's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $67.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Fluor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.9 $6.4 $6.72 $45.00 $336.0K 13.1K 7 FLR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $4.1 $3.9 $3.9 $50.00 $326.8K 9.6K 182 FLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $50.00 $253.4K 9.6K 1.9K FLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.3 $3.9 $3.9 $50.00 $87.7K 9.6K 1.2K FLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.1 $3.7 $3.7 $50.00 $82.5K 9.6K 2.2K

About Fluor

Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services.It serves a wide range of end markets, including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor generated $16.3 billion in revenue in 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Fluor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Fluor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,560,490, the price of FLR is up 3.16% at $50.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Fluor

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $51.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Fluor, targeting a price of $51.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Fluor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.