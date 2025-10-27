Smart Money Is Betting Big In MDB Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) we detected 41 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $412,301 and 33, calls, for a total amount of $1,839,776.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $500.0 for MongoDB during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MongoDB's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MongoDB's significant trades, within a strike price range of $140.0 to $500.0, over the past month.

MongoDB 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $22.0 $19.2 $19.2 $340.00 $426.2K 379 10 MDB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $65.05 $58.8 $62.05 $420.00 $111.7K 71 25 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $86.0 $86.0 $86.0 $350.00 $86.0K 701 10 MDB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $47.8 $42.0 $44.81 $490.00 $80.7K 161 25 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $6.15 $5.55 $5.55 $337.50 $76.6K 78 138

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MongoDB, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 759,808, the MDB's price is up by 1.82%, now at $339.64.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About MongoDB

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $430.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $430.

