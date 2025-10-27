A Closer Look at Etsy's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Etsy (NYSE:ETSY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ETSY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Etsy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $235,160, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,251,370.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $90.0 for Etsy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Etsy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Etsy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Etsy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.25 $5.1 $5.25 $80.00 $602.1K 5.8K 1.1K ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $11.3 $11.15 $11.3 $75.00 $151.4K 467 134 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $0.86 $0.66 $0.66 $90.00 $108.5K 16 1.7K ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $4.2 $4.0 $4.2 $77.00 $104.5K 248 288 ETSY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.95 $16.8 $16.95 $90.00 $84.7K 2.0K 0

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace in the US and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $12.5 billion in 2024 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. The firm connects about 95 million buyers and 8 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy and Depop (clothing resale).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Etsy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Etsy

Trading volume stands at 1,857,773, with ETSY's price up by 1.37%, positioned at $74.91.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 2 days.

Expert Opinions on Etsy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $69.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Etsy, targeting a price of $65. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Etsy, targeting a price of $80. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $75. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Underweight rating on Etsy, maintaining a target price of $58. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Etsy with a target price of $70.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Etsy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.