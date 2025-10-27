Spotlight on Trade Desk: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $392,272 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,139,566.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $90.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trade Desk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trade Desk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $90.0, over the past month.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.65 $4.5 $4.55 $60.00 $204.7K 9.5K 1.2K TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $4.0 $3.8 $3.85 $50.00 $154.0K 5.3K 631 TTD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $3.85 $3.7 $3.77 $50.00 $150.8K 5.3K 1.0K TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $11.75 $11.3 $11.59 $60.00 $80.8K 750 71 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $11.85 $11.6 $11.85 $57.50 $78.2K 898 84

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trade Desk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,923,300, the TTD's price is up by 2.56%, now at $53.33.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On Trade Desk

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $56.0.

* An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $53. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $55.

