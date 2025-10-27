AeroVironment Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AeroVironment. Our analysis of options history for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $291,310, and 13 were calls, valued at $550,325.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $460.0 for AeroVironment, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AeroVironment's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AeroVironment's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

AeroVironment Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVAV PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $121.4 $119.7 $119.7 $460.00 $155.6K 3 13 AVAV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $3.4 $2.05 $2.09 $355.00 $66.2K 78 300 AVAV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $67.3 $64.6 $65.9 $350.00 $65.9K 251 13 AVAV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $130.6 $126.5 $130.05 $270.00 $65.0K 90 5 AVAV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $110.5 $107.3 $107.4 $400.00 $53.7K 134 5

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment Inc supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide eyes in the sky without needing an actual person, or driver in the sky. The company is a defense technology provider delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. It develops and deploy autonomous systems, precision strike systems, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities. Company operates in three segments: UxS, LMS, MW.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AeroVironment, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of AeroVironment

With a volume of 537,358, the price of AVAV is up 0.79% at $381.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AeroVironment

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $373.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for AeroVironment, targeting a price of $430. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Strong Buy rating on AeroVironment, maintaining a target price of $348. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on AeroVironment with a target price of $333. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on AeroVironment, maintaining a target price of $365. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AeroVironment, which currently sits at a price target of $389.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AeroVironment options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.