10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $200.00 $44.7K 46.6K 187.8K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $45.00 $74.2K 28.5K 104.0K PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $29.5K 139.9K 56.7K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $360.00 $368.4K 3.5K 18.0K QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $200.00 $77.1K 0 7.6K CIFR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $16.00 $510.0K 478 3.9K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $180.00 $38.7K 13.0K 3.6K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $350.00 $36.2K 337 2.7K ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $250.00 $43.3K 4.6K 2.4K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $64.00 $88.9K 2.5K 2.3K

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 287 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 46691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.2K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 28574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PATH (NYSE:PATH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 81 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 139969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 414 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $368.4K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 3516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.1K, with a price of $1330.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $510.0K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3907 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $1935.0 per contract. There were 13040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 326 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $3020.0 per contract. There were 337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $433.0 per contract. There were 4613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 234 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.9K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 2593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

