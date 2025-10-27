Spotlight on Quantum Computing: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QUBT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Quantum Computing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $93,270, and 10 are calls, amounting to $702,342.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $23.0 for Quantum Computing over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Quantum Computing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Quantum Computing's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $23.0 in the last 30 days.

Quantum Computing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QUBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $1.1 $0.95 $1.0 $19.00 $150.0K 352 7 QUBT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $0.8 $0.65 $0.8 $20.00 $120.0K 478 1.5K QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $4.4 $4.1 $4.4 $17.00 $87.7K 625 202 QUBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.0 $4.2 $4.3 $14.00 $86.0K 715 227 QUBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $7.6 $7.2 $7.35 $22.00 $73.5K 540 1

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc is an integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. Its products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Quantum Computing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Quantum Computing's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 19,583,293, the price of QUBT is up by 4.64%, reaching $16.25.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Quantum Computing

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $40.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Ascendiant Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Quantum Computing, targeting a price of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Quantum Computing, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.