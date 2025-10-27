Smart Money Is Betting Big In First Majestic Silver Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on First Majestic Silver. Our analysis of options history for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 65% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $295,840, and 13 were calls, valued at $766,572.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $15.0 for First Majestic Silver over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of First Majestic Silver stands at 8253.5, with a total volume reaching 12,583.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in First Majestic Silver, situated within the strike price corridor from $8.0 to $15.0, throughout the last 30 days.

First Majestic Silver Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.1 $4.8 $4.8 $10.00 $96.0K 18.3K 453 AG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.15 $4.75 $4.8 $10.00 $96.0K 18.3K 233 AG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.02 $0.91 $0.93 $15.00 $93.0K 53.2K 60 AG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.97 $0.92 $0.92 $12.00 $92.0K 4.4K 1.0K AG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $1.82 $1.72 $1.72 $15.00 $77.2K 9.6K 481

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It owns three producing mines in Mexico consisting of the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding First Majestic Silver, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is First Majestic Silver Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,798,997, the price of AG is down -3.86% at $12.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for First Majestic Silver

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $14.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on First Majestic Silver, which currently sits at a price target of $17. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for First Majestic Silver, targeting a price of $12. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on First Majestic Silver, maintaining a target price of $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.