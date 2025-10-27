Wayfair Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Wayfair (NYSE:W), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in W often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Wayfair. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,245, and 7 calls, totaling $309,300.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $92.0 for Wayfair during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wayfair options trades today is 139.75 with a total volume of 1,011.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wayfair's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $92.0 over the last 30 days.

Wayfair 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $51.75 $48.0 $50.91 $50.00 $101.8K 1 20 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $4.95 $4.4 $4.4 $90.00 $43.5K 29 100 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $3.65 $3.5 $3.55 $90.00 $41.7K 347 685 W CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $8.0 $7.3 $7.3 $84.00 $36.5K 10 50 W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $3.2 $2.74 $2.9 $92.00 $30.6K 23 132

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (88% of 2024 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It's also embarked on expansion into the brick-and-mortar landscape, with a handful of stores between the AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Wayfair banners. At the end of 2024, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, as well as advertising and logistics services. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wayfair, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Wayfair

With a trading volume of 1,135,434, the price of W is up by 3.38%, reaching $85.9.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Wayfair

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $95.6.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Wayfair, maintaining a target price of $90. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $98. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Wayfair, targeting a price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Wayfair with a target price of $105.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.