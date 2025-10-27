Vistra Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vistra.

Looking at options history for Vistra (NYSE:VST) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $509,270 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $671,440.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $250.0 for Vistra over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vistra stands at 1162.0, with a total volume reaching 6,635.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vistra, situated within the strike price corridor from $180.0 to $250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vistra Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $17.7 $17.3 $17.65 $200.00 $134.1K 1.1K 292 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $0.58 $0.1 $0.23 $230.00 $128.3K 321 5.5K VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.15 $11.45 $12.2 $220.00 $122.0K 1.6K 117 VST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $17.85 $17.65 $17.65 $200.00 $112.9K 1.1K 216 VST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $17.9 $17.65 $17.65 $200.00 $91.7K 1.1K 123

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The Lotus Partners asset purchase would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

In light of the recent options history for Vistra, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Vistra

Currently trading with a volume of 1,135,010, the VST's price is down by -1.18%, now at $199.08.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 10 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Vistra

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $239.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Vistra with a target price of $236. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Seaport Global keeps a Buy rating on Vistra with a target price of $242.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

