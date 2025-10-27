A Closer Look at Newmont's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Newmont. Our analysis of options history for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $425,058, and 19 were calls, valued at $2,921,850.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $100.0 for Newmont over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Newmont's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Newmont's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Newmont Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $23.45 $21.05 $22.0 $65.00 $1.0M 23.1K 483 NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $22.3 $21.05 $21.12 $65.00 $337.5K 848 161 NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $34.35 $33.0 $33.0 $50.00 $330.0K 1.6K 102 NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $31.7 $30.8 $30.8 $50.00 $308.0K 1.2K 100 NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.4 $10.9 $11.28 $80.00 $225.6K 1.0K 205

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 11 mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines following the Newcrest acquisition. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves, along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Newmont, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Newmont

With a trading volume of 2,953,702, the price of NEM is down by -5.04%, reaching $79.17.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 115 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Newmont

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $110.1.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Newmont, maintaining a target price of $104. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Scotiabank upgrades its rating to Sector Outperform with a revised price target of $114. * In a positive move, an analyst from CIBC has upgraded their rating to Outperformer and adjusted the price target to $112. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Newmont, targeting a price of $105. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Newmont, maintaining a target price of $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.