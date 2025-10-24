Smart Money Is Betting Big In DKNG Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 54 uncommon options trades for DraftKings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,031,533, and 43 are calls, for a total amount of $2,793,347.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $60.0 for DraftKings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for DraftKings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across DraftKings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

DraftKings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.3 $2.27 $2.3 $33.00 $663.5K 39 3.0K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.91 $2.81 $2.81 $35.00 $281.3K 17.5K 2.0K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.59 $2.58 $2.59 $35.00 $218.1K 17.5K 3.0K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $11.45 $11.35 $11.45 $22.50 $200.3K 33 195 DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.3 $5.25 $5.25 $32.50 $198.4K 2.0K 665

About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number-two or -three revenue share position across states where it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 28 states and i-gaming in 5 states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commission-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

In light of the recent options history for DraftKings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,826,877, the price of DKNG is down -4.38% at $33.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Expert Opinions on DraftKings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $48.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Berenberg has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $43. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on DraftKings with a target price of $51. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on DraftKings, maintaining a target price of $59. * An analyst from Northland Capital Markets has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $33. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for DraftKings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.