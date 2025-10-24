Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSM

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 136 extraordinary options activities for Taiwan Semiconductor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 61 are puts, totaling $5,695,817, and 75 are calls, amounting to $6,439,863.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $450.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $111.9 $109.4 $110.68 $200.00 $332.0K 128 36 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $11.0 $10.65 $10.95 $300.00 $273.7K 10.0K 972 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.45 $5.3 $5.3 $277.50 $230.5K 204 441 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $6.95 $6.45 $6.6 $230.00 $165.0K 4.5K 252 TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $9.5 $9.2 $9.45 $290.00 $141.7K 4.5K 416

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious base of customers, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that look to apply its cutting-edge process technologies to their semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 83,000 people.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Taiwan Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 7,402,173, with TSM's price up by 1.77%, positioned at $295.87.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 83 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $361.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Taiwan Semiconductor with a target price of $400. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $355. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Taiwan Semiconductor, targeting a price of $330. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.