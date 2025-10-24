Behind the Scenes of SoFi Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) we detected 66 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $541,832 and 56, calls, for a total amount of $3,322,164.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $42.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SoFi Technologies stands at 13573.63, with a total volume reaching 160,410.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SoFi Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $7.0 to $42.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.27 $2.24 $2.24 $30.00 $224.0K 62.2K 29.5K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.6 $5.5 $5.59 $42.00 $211.0K 4.7K 1.1K SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $7.35 $6.95 $7.3 $30.00 $140.3K 7.2K 668 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.75 $13.6 $13.75 $20.00 $137.5K 32.3K 282 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.9 $3.85 $3.85 $27.00 $102.7K 9.9K 772

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoFi Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of SoFi Technologies

With a volume of 46,044,070, the price of SOFI is up 2.71% at $28.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

Expert Opinions on SoFi Technologies

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $21.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $18. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Underperform rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $18. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $24. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $26.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SoFi Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.