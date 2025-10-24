What the Options Market Tells Us About United Rentals

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Rentals.

Looking at options history for United Rentals (NYSE:URI) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 7% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $162,408 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $609,760.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $410.0 to $1090.0 for United Rentals over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Rentals options trades today is 86.31 with a total volume of 254.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Rentals's big money trades within a strike price range of $410.0 to $1090.0 over the last 30 days.

United Rentals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $176.0 $167.0 $170.0 $900.00 $170.0K 9 10 URI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $123.0 $118.3 $118.3 $1000.00 $82.8K 106 13 URI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $209.0 $205.0 $205.0 $850.00 $61.5K 58 3 URI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $86.9 $86.0 $86.0 $980.00 $60.0K 19 10 URI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $542.0 $533.1 $536.9 $410.00 $53.6K 4 1

About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company, principally operating in the US and Canada. It has 16% share in a highly fragmented market serving general industrial (49%), commercial construction (46%), and residential construction (5%). The company operates a $21 billion fleet of equipment, including aerial platforms, forklifts, excavators, trucks, power generators, and various other materials serving local and national accounts from nearly 1,600 locations in North America and 100 abroad. It has pursued a strategy of bundling specialty rental capabilities to offer its customers more advanced solutions in addition to its core equipment rental business, supporting its ambitions to become a one-stop shop for customers and enhance and maintain its margin profile.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United Rentals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is United Rentals Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 509,515, the price of URI is up by 0.8%, reaching $921.6.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 96 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for United Rentals

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1017.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on United Rentals, which currently sits at a price target of $1123. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on United Rentals, maintaining a target price of $1194. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for United Rentals, targeting a price of $1120. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Underweight rating on United Rentals, maintaining a target price of $600. * An analyst from Baird upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1050.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Rentals with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.