Spotlight on United Airlines Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 9%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,053,783, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $434,655.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $125.0 for United Airlines Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Airlines Holdings options trades today is 1532.44 with a total volume of 1,916.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Airlines Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $8.8 $8.75 $8.75 $95.00 $507.5K 238 214 UAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $6.25 $6.25 $6.25 $97.50 $302.5K 729 494 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.05 $4.95 $5.05 $97.50 $227.2K 487 605 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.85 $8.7 $8.7 $95.00 $172.2K 238 1 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.15 $3.85 $4.15 $105.00 $69.3K 9.7K 174

About United Airlines Holdings

Chicago-based United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel, especially across the Pacific, than its large US peers.

In light of the recent options history for United Airlines Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of United Airlines Holdings

With a volume of 4,950,255, the price of UAL is up 3.35% at $98.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $126.8.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on United Airlines Holdings, maintaining a target price of $115. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings with a target price of $128. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $131. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.