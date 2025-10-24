Behind the Scenes of Lemonade's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lemonade (NYSE:LMND).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LMND, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Lemonade.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,270, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $406,360.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $90.0 for Lemonade over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lemonade's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lemonade's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Lemonade 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.0 $7.3 $8.1 $55.00 $97.2K 602 159 LMND CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.2 $3.4 $70.00 $68.0K 3.3K 229 LMND CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $0.6 $0.35 $0.35 $58.00 $66.5K 151 1.9K LMND CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.9 $20.7 $20.7 $50.00 $41.4K 1.2K 20 LMND CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.3 $10.1 $10.3 $90.00 $36.0K 1.1K 41

About Lemonade

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes. The company is using technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and social impact to deliver delightful and affordable insurances. Geographically, it operates in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lemonade, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Lemonade

With a trading volume of 1,246,695, the price of LMND is up by 1.28%, reaching $52.05.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lemonade

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $50.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Underweight rating for Lemonade, targeting a price of $45. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Lemonade, maintaining a target price of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lemonade, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.