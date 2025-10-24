10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $20.50 $28.7K 2.6K 3.3K SHLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $211.5K 1.6K 2.5K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $15.00 $171.5K 12.5K 1.9K NXT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $370.0K 5.2K 1.0K BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $215.00 $36.1K 2.4K 430 QXO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $25.00 $41.6K 1.8K 267 INOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $80.00 $39.3K 97 209 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $165.00 $89.6K 211 201 SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $50.00 $29.2K 1.2K 196 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $72.00 $26.5K 425 145

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For RUN (NASDAQ:RUN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 188 contract(s) at a $20.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 2673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SHLS (NASDAQ:SHLS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 2501 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 147 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1395 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.5K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 12555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NXT (NASDAQ:NXT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 84 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $370.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 5224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1062 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $1806.0 per contract. There were 2489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QXO (NYSE:QXO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 203 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 1850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INOD (NASDAQ:INOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 97 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMR (NYSE:SMR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 1246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 132 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

