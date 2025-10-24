This Is What Whales Are Betting On Union Pacific

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Union Pacific.

Looking at options history for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $257,965 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $3,426,627.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $195.0 to $260.0 for Union Pacific during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Union Pacific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Union Pacific's whale activity within a strike price range from $195.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Union Pacific 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNP CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.5 $0.5 $2.15 $260.00 $2.6M 292 12.5K UNP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.1 $8.0 $8.0 $230.00 $528.0K 1.2K 828 UNP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.3 $4.9 $4.9 $240.00 $98.0K 529 214 UNP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.5 $12.0 $12.5 $195.00 $66.2K 147 53 UNP PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $42.0 $42.0 $42.0 $260.00 $42.0K 51 10

About Union Pacific

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the US, Union Pacific generated $24 billion of revenue in 2024 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, fertilizers, and automotive goods. Union Pacific owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and historically derives roughly 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

In light of the recent options history for Union Pacific, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Union Pacific

With a trading volume of 1,875,427, the price of UNP is down by -1.67%, reaching $216.37.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Union Pacific

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $264.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Union Pacific, targeting a price of $265. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $272. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Union Pacific, maintaining a target price of $253. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $263. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Union Pacific with a target price of $267.

