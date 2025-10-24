KLA's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on KLA.

Looking at options history for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $597,210 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,746,345.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $720.0 to $1280.0 for KLA over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KLA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KLA's whale trades within a strike price range from $720.0 to $1280.0 in the last 30 days.

KLA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $123.0 $119.2 $123.0 $1090.00 $430.5K 76 35 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $76.4 $72.6 $74.7 $1200.00 $336.1K 64 65 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $80.0 $75.7 $78.2 $1200.00 $258.0K 64 130 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $80.0 $78.2 $78.2 $1200.00 $195.5K 64 97 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $75.0 $71.3 $71.3 $1200.00 $142.6K 64 20

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

In light of the recent options history for KLA, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of KLA

With a volume of 346,342, the price of KLAC is up 2.28% at $1185.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On KLA

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1126.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on KLA, maintaining a target price of $1050. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on KLA with a target price of $1120. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Barclays upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $1200. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on KLA, maintaining a target price of $1135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.