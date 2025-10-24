Tesla Unusual Options Activity For October 24

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSLA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 787 extraordinary options activities for Tesla. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 302 are puts, totaling $18,552,218, and 485 are calls, amounting to $46,836,278.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $920.0 for Tesla, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tesla's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tesla's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $920.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tesla 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $7.75 $7.65 $7.73 $450.00 $2.7M 13.0K 23.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $191.95 $191.35 $191.35 $290.00 $2.0M 2.6K 565 TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $191.95 $191.35 $191.35 $290.00 $1.3M 2.6K 645 TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $191.95 $191.35 $191.35 $290.00 $1.1M 2.6K 277 TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $22.5 $22.4 $22.42 $445.00 $1.0M 5.0K 2.7K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of real world artificial intelligence software, which includes autonomous driving and humanoid robots. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling a sports car and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network and an auto insurance business.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Tesla, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 42,628,301, the price of TSLA is down by -2.1%, reaching $439.54.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 96 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Tesla

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $329.61.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $600. * An analyst from GLJ Research has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $19. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $482. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Sell rating for Tesla, targeting a price of $247.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.