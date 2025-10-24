Deere Unusual Options Activity For October 24

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Deere (NYSE:DE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Deere. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $344,372, and 8 are calls, amounting to $276,278.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $430.0 and $570.0 for Deere, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale activity within a strike price range from $430.0 to $570.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $31.9 $31.45 $31.61 $490.00 $101.1K 299 149 DE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $33.1 $30.65 $32.0 $490.00 $99.2K 299 1 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $31.95 $30.65 $31.95 $490.00 $54.3K 299 82 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $53.5 $50.4 $53.5 $570.00 $53.5K 0 0 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $32.0 $31.35 $31.35 $490.00 $53.2K 299 65

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

In light of the recent options history for Deere, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Deere

Currently trading with a volume of 459,364, the DE's price is up by 0.9%, now at $473.65.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $541.5.

* An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $609. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $542. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Deere, targeting a price of $480. * An analyst from UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $535.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

