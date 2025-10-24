MercadoLibre Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MercadoLibre. Our analysis of options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $959,029, and 18 were calls, valued at $820,327.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1500.0 and $3200.0 for MercadoLibre, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MercadoLibre stands at 127.78, with a total volume reaching 321.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MercadoLibre, situated within the strike price corridor from $1500.0 to $3200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $103.7 $82.0 $82.0 $2100.00 $483.8K 215 63 MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $33.1 $22.5 $31.3 $2000.00 $152.1K 55 106 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $29.8 $22.5 $27.91 $2000.00 $139.5K 55 56 MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $48.8 $33.1 $43.45 $2400.00 $116.4K 69 30 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $880.0 $864.0 $880.0 $1500.00 $88.0K 6 1

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MercadoLibre, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

MercadoLibre's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 127,768, with MELI's price up by 0.54%, positioned at $2160.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 5 days.

Expert Opinions on MercadoLibre

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $2775.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

