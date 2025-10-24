GE Vernova Unusual Options Activity For October 24

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GEV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 68 extraordinary options activities for GE Vernova. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 22 are puts, totaling $1,421,944, and 46 are calls, amounting to $2,906,061.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $440.0 to $1000.0 for GE Vernova during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GE Vernova's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GE Vernova's significant trades, within a strike price range of $440.0 to $1000.0, over the past month.

GE Vernova Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $91.4 $86.6 $89.1 $620.00 $150.9K 1 17 GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.9 $25.9 $27.45 $700.00 $137.2K 882 141 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $66.7 $62.0 $63.88 $600.00 $127.7K 782 160 GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $126.0 $120.0 $120.0 $620.00 $120.0K 21 10 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $35.8 $35.2 $35.2 $612.50 $116.1K 31 34

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

In light of the recent options history for GE Vernova, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of GE Vernova

Currently trading with a volume of 1,050,475, the GEV's price is up by 2.0%, now at $607.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 89 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for GE Vernova

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $690.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $690. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $680. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $740. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $630. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $710.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.