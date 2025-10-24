This Is What Whales Are Betting On SanDisk

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNDK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for SanDisk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $557,940, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,508,570.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $190.0 for SanDisk over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SanDisk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SanDisk's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

SanDisk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDK CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $114.9 $112.6 $114.9 $70.00 $298.7K 462 26 SNDK CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $57.0 $54.0 $54.2 $150.00 $271.0K 514 50 SNDK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $42.9 $39.7 $42.0 $160.00 $222.6K 992 54 SNDK PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $15.6 $13.7 $15.5 $170.00 $153.4K 11 100 SNDK PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $15.4 $13.7 $14.75 $170.00 $147.5K 11 100

About SanDisk

Sandisk is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages most of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

Current Position of SanDisk

Trading volume stands at 2,276,160, with SNDK's price up by 6.61%, positioned at $178.1.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On SanDisk

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $146.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on SanDisk with a target price of $140. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on SanDisk, maintaining a target price of $115. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on SanDisk, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for SanDisk, targeting a price of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SanDisk, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.