A Closer Look at Western Digital's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WDC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Western Digital. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $402,955, and 20 are calls, amounting to $1,363,234.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $160.0 for Western Digital over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Western Digital options trades today is 586.57 with a total volume of 1,873.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Western Digital's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Western Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $81.55 $79.5 $79.5 $45.00 $182.8K 173 0 WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.4 $34.8 $35.9 $92.50 $179.5K 4 50 WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.85 $39.2 $40.3 $87.50 $161.2K 103 40 WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $70.45 $68.05 $68.95 $57.50 $151.6K 2.1K 22 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.95 $19.9 $19.95 $135.00 $93.7K 222 78

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly, with Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufactures its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

In light of the recent options history for Western Digital, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Western Digital's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,608,154, with WDC's price up by 4.2%, positioned at $125.53.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 7 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Western Digital

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $156.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Western Digital, targeting a price of $150. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Western Digital, maintaining a target price of $141. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Western Digital, targeting a price of $171. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Western Digital, targeting a price of $190. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Western Digital with a target price of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Western Digital options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.