What the Options Market Tells Us About Boston Scientific

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BSX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Boston Scientific. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $105,000, and 13 are calls, amounting to $731,281.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $111.0 for Boston Scientific during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boston Scientific's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boston Scientific's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $111.0 in the last 30 days.

Boston Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BSX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.6 $7.2 $7.2 $100.00 $144.0K 1.4K 202 BSX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $2.1 $1.85 $1.85 $104.00 $137.5K 145 3.5K BSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $1.4 $1.25 $1.4 $104.00 $81.3K 60 778 BSX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $1.75 $1.55 $1.6 $102.00 $80.0K 22 501 BSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.8 $0.6 $0.75 $111.00 $62.7K 266 857

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for roughly 36% of the firm's total sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Boston Scientific, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Boston Scientific's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 8,217,636, the price of BSX is down by -1.04%, reaching $102.77.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 104 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Boston Scientific

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $125.4.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Leerink Partners keeps a Outperform rating on Boston Scientific with a target price of $128. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Boston Scientific with a target price of $110. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boston Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $132. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Boston Scientific, targeting a price of $132.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.