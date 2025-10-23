Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Lockheed Martin

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lockheed Martin. Our analysis of options history for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $75,080, and 10 were calls, valued at $593,651.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $390.0 to $520.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale trades within a strike price range from $390.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $29.9 $27.0 $27.0 $500.00 $135.0K 559 50 LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $15.4 $13.8 $14.3 $490.00 $100.1K 101 81 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $36.7 $36.7 $36.7 $480.00 $66.0K 127 18 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $37.7 $36.5 $36.5 $480.00 $54.7K 127 22 LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.6 $2.95 $3.18 $520.00 $51.8K 256 197

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

In light of the recent options history for Lockheed Martin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 799,603, the price of LMT is up by 0.49%, reaching $489.51.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 96 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lockheed Martin

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $539.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $513. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lockheed Martin, targeting a price of $550. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $590. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Lockheed Martin, targeting a price of $545. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $500.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.