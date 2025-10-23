Looking At Duolingo's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DUOL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Duolingo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 21% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $235,350, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $753,710.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $600.0 for Duolingo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Duolingo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Duolingo's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Duolingo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DUOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $12.2 $10.4 $10.5 $580.00 $315.0K 503 308 DUOL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/07/25 $25.0 $22.4 $23.5 $300.00 $117.5K 87 51 DUOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $27.8 $26.3 $26.3 $330.00 $76.2K 193 29 DUOL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/07/25 $16.4 $13.5 $14.8 $350.00 $74.0K 23 50 DUOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $12.5 $12.4 $12.5 $560.00 $66.2K 22 54

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops a mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include the Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has four predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test, and In-App Purchases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Duolingo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Duolingo's Current Market Status

With a volume of 213,330, the price of DUOL is up 0.86% at $310.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Duolingo

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $457.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Duolingo, targeting a price of $465. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Duolingo, maintaining a target price of $450.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Duolingo with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.