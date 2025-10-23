Lowe's Companies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lowe's Companies. Our analysis of options history for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $176,529, and 7 were calls, valued at $311,859.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $280.0 for Lowe's Companies, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lowe's Companies options trades today is 514.5 with a total volume of 1,346.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lowe's Companies's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $1.32 $1.05 $1.22 $250.00 $103.7K 537 1.0K LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.6 $10.1 $10.1 $240.00 $101.0K 1.4K 100 LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $14.75 $14.0 $14.0 $280.00 $42.0K 38 30 LOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $19.2 $17.0 $17.48 $250.00 $41.9K 175 24 LOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.6 $15.05 $15.05 $250.00 $39.1K 1.5K 26

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer globally, with around 1,750 stores in the US, after the 2023 divestiture of its Canadian locations (RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber). The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two-thirds of products sold. Lowe's primarily targets retail do-it-yourself (around 70% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers, but has expanded its professional business clients to 30% from less than 20% in the past six years (set ot expand further with the acquisition of FBM). We estimate Lowe's captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on US Census data and management's market size estimates.

In light of the recent options history for Lowe's Companies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 871,817, with LOW's price down by -0.22%, positioned at $242.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lowe's Companies

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $247.5.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Lowe's Companies, maintaining a target price of $245. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Lowe's Companies, targeting a price of $250.

