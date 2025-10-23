10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $720.00 $44.8K 10.0K 5.7K GOOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $65.00 $590.5K 5.3K 2.9K VZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $40.00 $34.7K 719 1.9K DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $18.00 $35.0K 2.5K 1.0K LYV PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $150.00 $32.2K 258 908 SATS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $40.00 $1.1 million 2.6K 815 ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $96.00 $25.9K 1.0K 726 T CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.00 $25.4K 9.1K 288 WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $23.00 $28.3K 1.6K 204 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $210.00 $27.3K 642 119

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding META (NASDAQ:META), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $4489.0 per contract. There were 10016 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 85 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $590.5K, with a price of $19050.0 per contract. There were 5387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2991 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ (NYSE:VZ), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 820 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DJT (NASDAQ:DJT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 2579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1098 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYV (NYSE:LYV), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SATS (NASDAQ:SATS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 342 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $3375.0 per contract. There were 2662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 1044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 449 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 9170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WBD (NASDAQ:WBD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 148 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 1645 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDDT (NYSE:RDDT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.